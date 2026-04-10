Drier weather, sunny skies expected across South Florida this weekend

It's going to be a windy weekend across South Florida, but rain chances will be much lower than what we've seen over the last several days.

A few showers were moving across the area on Friday morning on the breeze.

It was also a mild start to the day, with temperatures in the low to mid-70s and high temperatures are expected to climb to near 80 degrees.

We'll also enjoy more sunshine and drier conditions on Friday afternoon, but isolated showers will still be possible.

The beach forecast in South Florida on Friday, April 10. CBS News Miami

Hazardous beach and boating conditions will continue due to the strong onshore winds.

Gusts could reach 25 mph or stronger.

The boating forecast in South Florida on Friday, April 10. CBS News Miami

There is also a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches on Friday and through the weekend.

Small craft advisories are in effect for boaters over the Atlantic waters and Keys waters.

The rip current risk in South Florida through Monday. CBS News Miami

The gusty breeze will stick around through Saturday and Sunday with sustained easterly winds of 15-20 mph, with gusts over 25 mph possible.

We will stay warm with temperatures in the low 80s over mostly sunny skies.

A few stray showers may ride in on the ocean breeze, but we will enjoy drier conditions.