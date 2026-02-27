South Florida to see warm temperatures this weekend with chances of showers, thunderstorms

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking patchy fog to kick off your Friday.

While light, patchy fog is possible for our metro areas, dense fog is possible further inland in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

These areas are under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. Friday.

A dense fog advisory in parts of South Florida on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. CBS News Miami

We're also tracking a warmer and muggier start to your day with temperatures in the 70s.

Our warming trend continues as highs peak in the lower to mid-80s Friday afternoon.

While most remain dry today, there is a 20% isolated shower chance during the afternoon hours, mostly in Broward County.

Rain chances trend higher over the weekend ahead of an incoming cold front.

The weekend forecast in South Florida. CBS News Miami

Ahead of this front, we will track the potential for another round of patchy or dense fog across South Florida on Saturday morning.

Highs will once again return to the mid-80s, but rain chances will become more scattered for both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

A few storms will be possible during the afternoon hours on both days favoring the hours between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m..

The forecast high temperatures and rain chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

The cold front will fizzle apart across South Florida and only cause afternoon highs to dip into the lower 80s for Sunday and most of the upcoming workweek.

Isolated shower chances will linger each afternoon next week.