South Florida weather: Warm and breezy day on tap

MIAMI -- South Florida's unseasonably warm weather will continue for another day Friday when wind gusts are expected to pick up during the day.

CBS Miami meteorologist Dave Warren said wind speeds could reach as high as 30 miles per hour in some locations.

"It will be breezy," he said.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s Friday, according to Warren.

Saturday could bring more near-record warmth with temperatures expected to soar into the upper 80s before a front arrives, bringing a slight cool down for Sunday.

"Cooler weather will come by the end of the weekend," Warren said.