Warming trend continues, with low chance of isolated showers in South Florida

Wednesday will be warm with highs in the low to mid-80s.

To start the morning, it was a mixed bag of temperatures with milder 70s along the coast and 60s inland.

The afternoon will be warm under mostly sunny skies and dry conditions courtesy of high pressure.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches, and the UV index is high. However, there are no alerts for boaters over the Atlantic waters or the Keys waters.

This quiet, warm weather pattern continues Thursday with a mild start and highs in the low 80s in the afternoon. The chance of rain is low, but isolated showers will be possible.  

It stays warm on Friday with highs rising to the low 80s and an east breeze of 5 to 10 mph. 

It will be even warmer this weekend with lows in the low 70s and highs closer to the mid-80s.

Temperatures may drop slightly by a few degrees by early next week. On Monday morning, temperatures will be in the low to upper 60s, and highs will climb to the low 80s with a 10 % chance of rain through Tuesday.

