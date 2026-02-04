South Florida to see warm Wednesday afternoon before another cold front moves in

A warmer Wednesday is expected across South Florida after we woke up with temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s rather than the frigid 40s and 30s that we experienced recently.

A light jacket or sweater was fine to start the day on Wednesday since we'll be peeling off layers by the afternoon hours as temperatures climb into the low to mid-70s.

Expect mainly dry conditions Wednesday with an east breeze, which will allow for some clouds to build in.

A stray shower can't be ruled out, but it will be mostly quiet due to high pressure in control.

On Wednesday night, low temperatures will fall to the upper 50s.

And it's expected to be another cool start to the day on Thursday.

Keep the umbrellas handy as scattered showers are expected move in as the next cold front sweeps in fairly quickly.

Forecast models indicate the highest rain chances will occur from mid-morning to the early afternoon hours.

The breeze will also be building, too.

Once the front clears, temperatures will tumble throughout the day and especially into Thursday night.

We'll need to bundle up again by Friday morning with low temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

When you factor in the wind, it may feel like the upper 30s for parts of South Florida.

It will be cool and breezy on Friday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

It will be chilly on Saturday morning with low temperatures in the upper 40s, but high temperatures are expected to be mild during the afternoon hours in the low 70s.

It will be a chilly start on Super Bowl Sunday with low temperatures in the low 50s during the morning hours.

High temperatures will be pleasant in the mid 70s by the afternoon. We can expect a slight warming trend early next week.