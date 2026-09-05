South Florida's Labor Day weekend off to a rainy start, with more in the cards

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a rainy start to the Labor Day weekend holiday across South Florida.

An early round of rain caused crashes and flooded some roadways in Miami-Dade County. Additional rounds of rain are expected throughout the day.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

It will not be a wash-out day, but scattered showers will roll through all three counties. The next round of rain will start to drop around lunchtime and run through the early evening.

CBS News Miami

Our rainy season has returned with a vengeance. Fort Lauderdale set a new daily rainfall record on Friday when 2.37 inches of rain fell at the airport. It broke a record that dates back to 1937.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

We will see daily rain showers through next weekend. The only day that looks like it will be mostly sunny is next Thursday.

The Labor Day weekend will be mostly filled with scattered storms each day. You will want to plan some indoor activities.

CBS News Miami