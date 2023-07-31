Watch CBS News
South Florida weather: July ends hot but afternoon storms also in the forecast

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- South Florida will close out the month of July with expected above average temperatures, continuing a hot weather trend that lasted nearly all month.

CBS News Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said the mercury will climb to the low- to mid-90s.

"The final day will be above average and it will feel like it's in the triple digits," she said. 

There is a 60 percent chance of rain because of an upper level low that has brought instability and opened the door to tropical moisture.

"The highest rain chances will be this evening," she said.

