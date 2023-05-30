South Florida weather: Hot and stormy in the afternoon

MIAMI -- Afternoon scattered storms return to South Florida on Tuesday, the start of several days that are expected to be wet and rainy.

CBS News meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said an upper-level disturbance will increase the chances for precipitation, starting today but lasting through the next few days.

"It could be a little soggy in the afternoon," she said, adding that the downpours could stretch into the evening. "We're getting into a stormy pattern."

The high temperature Tuesday is expected to top out around 90 degrees with lows in the upper 70s.

There was a 50 percent chance of rain on Tuesday, with more rain in the forecast through the weekend, according to Gonzalez.