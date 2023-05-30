Watch CBS News
Local News

South Florida weather: Hot and stormy in the afternoon

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Forecast for Tuesday, 5/30/23 Morning
Forecast for Tuesday, 5/30/23 Morning 02:06

MIAMI -- Afternoon scattered storms return to South Florida on Tuesday, the start of several days that are expected to be wet and rainy.

CBS News meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said an upper-level disturbance will increase the chances for precipitation, starting today but lasting through the next few days.

"It could be a little soggy in the afternoon," she said, adding that the downpours could stretch into the evening. "We're getting into a stormy pattern."

The high temperature Tuesday is expected to top out around 90 degrees with lows in the upper 70s.

There was a 50 percent chance of rain on Tuesday, with more rain in the forecast through the weekend, according to Gonzalez.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on May 30, 2023 / 7:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.