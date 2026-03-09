South Florida to see a mild Monday with rain chances rising later this week

It's been a mild start to Monday in South Florida with temperatures mostly in the mid- to upper 70s.

Some patchy dense fog was also possible in inland areas during the morning hours that was expected to reduce some visibility.

Due to the time change over the weekend, sunrise takes place a bit later at 7:37 a.m.

And we'll be enjoying the extra hour of sunlight as the sun now sets later at 7:26 p.m. on Monday evening.

The rainfall chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

It will be mainly dry and warm on Monday with forecast high temperatures in the low 80s. A stray shower also can't be ruled out during the day.

There's a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic or Keys waters.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

We will stay warm and mostly dry through midweek, with high temperatures slightly above normal.

The chance for rain will rise later this week, however, due to an approaching cold front that will move in and bring in more moisture to the region.

Some spotty showers will be possible on Thursday.

The forecast low temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Keep the rain gear handy as scattered showers are likely on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures will remain slightly above normal in the low 80s.