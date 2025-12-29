Cold front bringing cold temperatures to South Florida for New Year's Eve, New Year's Day

Monday will be dry and comfortable across South Florida ahead of a strong cold front expected to drop temperatures as we ring in the new year.

Expect a lot of sun with highs in the lower 80's on Monday. Winds will be calm, around 6 mph by the afternoon.

The cold front begins pushing through Florida Monday night and into Tuesday.

Wake up temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower 60's and it will be breezy. Shower chances are slim.

Areas of patchy fog are also possible across inland areas and could create a hazardous drive on places like Alligator Alley.

Hazardous beach and boating conditions could be possible with wind gusts climbing as high as 20 mph on Tuesday and Wednesday.

New Year's Day low temperatures. CBS News Miami

Latest model runs are trending cooler for Tuesday and New Year's Eve nights with each successive run.

New Year's Eve and New Year's Day lows will be in the lower 50's and upper 40's.

Daytime temperatures on New Year's Eve will remain cool and pleasant, maxing out in the 60s during the afternoon.

Temperatures will begin trending warmer on New Year's Day with temperatures around 70.

The warming trend will continue into the weekend with temperatures nearing 80 with low rain chances expected.