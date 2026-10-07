South Florida faces heavy downpours, localized flooding as king tides return

Keep the umbrellas handy, South Florida. More scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday afternoon.

This graphic shows the forecast rain totals in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

And some heavy downpours and localized flooding will be possible.

In addition, king tides will be returning to South Florida, leading to the potential for minor coastal flooding.

This graphic shows the forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

The chance of rain will remain high through Thursday due to passing showers and thunderstorms.

It won't be as wet on Friday, but will then turn breezy on Saturday with the chance of more passing storms.

This graphic shows the forecast rain chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Lower rain chances and more sunshine are expected on Sunday.

High temperatures will remain near 90 degrees through early next week.

Tropical Storm Isaias expected to strengthen into hurricane in Gulf

This graphic shows the latest on Tropical Storm Isaias in the Gulf on Oct. 7, 2026. CBS News Miami

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is tracking Tropical Storm Isaias in the Gulf.

It's expected to become the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season by early Thursday morning.

Isaias is moving to the east-northeast but is expected to turn to the northeast and then lift north later this week.

This graphic shows the forecast track for Tropical Storm Isaias. CBS News Miami

Isaias is forecast to make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast by late Friday or early Saturday morning.

The National Hurricane Center said hurricane watches will likely be issued later Wednesday.