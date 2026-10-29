South Florida to see more sun, less rain Thursday ahead of humid Halloween

A coastal flood advisory is in effect on Thursday due to the threat for minor to moderate coastal flooding.

This graphic shows information on the coastal flood advisories and high tides in South Florida on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. CBS News Miami

The next high tide in Fort Lauderdale and Miami will take place at noon on Thursday. In Key West, the next high tide will take place around 1:30 p.m.

It was a mild start to the day with temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s on Thursday morning. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid- to upper 80s in the afternoon since there will be more sunshine around.

This graphic shows the forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

The chance of rain in South Florida on Thursday is low, but some showers are still possible.

There is also a dangerous high risk of rip currents along our Atlantic beaches.

This graphic shows the forecast rainfall totals in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic waters or the Keys waters.

High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s on Friday with the potential of seeing some passing showers.

The chance of rain will rise this weekend, but it won't be a washout.

This graphic shows the trick-or-treat forecast on Halloween in Miami. CBS News Miami

It's not looking too scary for Halloween weather-wise, but it could be soggy at times with some spooky scattered showers possible.

It will be a wickedly warm and humid day on Saturday, Halloween, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

Sunset will take place at 6:40 p.m., and it will be a warm evening with temperatures in the low 80s for trick-or-treaters.

This graphic shows information for the end of Daylight Saving Time. CBS News Miami

This weekend we also turn the clocks back one hour as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.

We will turn the clock back an hour on Sunday at 2 a.m. and gain an extra hour of sleep.