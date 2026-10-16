South Florida stays mostly dry Friday but heavy rain, flooding possible this weekend

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather Team is tracking a dry and sunny Friday before the weather turns rainy and stormy.

This graphic shows the forecast in South Florida on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. CBS News Miami

We'll see blue skies and sun most of the day today with a few pop-up showers along the Glades later this afternoon.

The moisture tracker in South Florida on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. CBS News Miami

A boundary front dropping down across the state will usher in three days of intense rain.

The front will arrive Saturday and move through on Sunday.

The forecast rain chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

We'll see widespread rain and storms on Saturday.

It will be even rainier on Sunday.

This graphic shows the forecast rain totals in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

We could see a Level 1 flash flood threat on Sunday.

Over the next week, we'll get several inches of rain which will help with the drought conditions that still persist in Miami-Dade County.

This graphic shows the flood threat in South Florida on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. CBS News Miami

If you're participating in the More Than Pink Walk on Saturday morning at the fairgrounds, you'll need to bring a rain jacket.

This graphic shows the forecast for the More Than Pink Walk on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. CBS News Miami

We could see some light rain.

Tailgaters will need to prepare for storms and heavy rain before and during the big Hurricanes versus FSU game on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

This graphic shows the forecast for the University of Miami vs. Florida State game at Hard Rock Stadium in Winter Park on Saturday, Oct. 17. CBS News Miami

The rain intensifies on Sunday.

Drying conditions return mid-week.