South Florida stays mostly dry Friday but heavy rain, flooding possible this weekend
The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather Team is tracking a dry and sunny Friday before the weather turns rainy and stormy.
We'll see blue skies and sun most of the day today with a few pop-up showers along the Glades later this afternoon.
A boundary front dropping down across the state will usher in three days of intense rain.
The front will arrive Saturday and move through on Sunday.
We'll see widespread rain and storms on Saturday.
It will be even rainier on Sunday.
We could see a Level 1 flash flood threat on Sunday.
Over the next week, we'll get several inches of rain which will help with the drought conditions that still persist in Miami-Dade County.
If you're participating in the More Than Pink Walk on Saturday morning at the fairgrounds, you'll need to bring a rain jacket.
We could see some light rain.
Tailgaters will need to prepare for storms and heavy rain before and during the big Hurricanes versus FSU game on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.
The rain intensifies on Sunday.
Drying conditions return mid-week.