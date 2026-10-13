South Florida enjoying drier, less humid weather before storm threat returns late week

A terrific Tuesday is ahead for many of us here in South Florida with less humidity and drier weather conditions courtesy of a weak cold front pushing through.

It is a slightly cooler and more comfortable start to the day in the low to mid-70s in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

On Tuesday morning, a few showers were moving in across the lower Keys along the front, but throughout the day the chance of rain will remain low with only a stray shower possible.

High temperatures are expected to climb to the mid- to upper 80s during the afternoon hours under mostly sunny skies.

There is a low risk of rip currents along our Atlantic beaches.

There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic waters or the Keys waters.

On Wednesday, the chance of rain will remain on the low side with only a few showers possible.

High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s.

Later in the week, tropical moisture will allow rain and thunderstorm chances to rise, and the chance of scattered showers and storms will remain through the weekend.

Thursday marks the start of the "dry season", but it's expected to be wetter and windy at times as we head into the weekend.

The breeze will start to build in, and high temperatures will rise into the mid- to upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday.