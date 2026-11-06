Weekend forecast in South Florida looking spectacular with plenty of sunshine, low rain chances

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a spectacular weekend across South Florida.

A front will sweep down across the state starting today and wring out most of the moisture in the atmosphere.

This graphic shows the forecast rain totals in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

We'll see blue skies and lots of sun starting on Friday and stretching through Monday morning.

While we are mostly dry, there could be a quick, passing pop-up shower in some of our Glades boundary communities.

The rain will return on Wednesday as the front moves back across South Florida.

This graphic shows the moisture levels in South Florida. CBS News Miami

It's going to be the perfect weekend to get out and enjoy the weather.

We'll also see great weather for the Dolphins versus the Lions on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

This graphic shows the forecast for the Miami Dolphins game on Sunday afternoon. CBS News Miami

Lots of sun and warm temperatures will be perfect for tailgating before the game.

The next seven days look great with only Wednesday having the chance for isolated thunderstorms.