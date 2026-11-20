South Florida starts to dry out, but rain chances return this weekend
The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a mostly dry day across South Florida.
We will see a few quick-moving pop-up showers that will drop a few sprinkles, but nothing compared to the rain early this week.
On Thursday, we saw nearly 5 inches of rain in parts of Broward County.
The dry conditions Friday will allow for standing floodwaters to recede.
Low cloud cover throughout the day will block a lot of the sun. Our highs across the region will reach the low 80s.
A low-pressure center moving across the Gulf will push rain showers into South Florida on Saturday afternoon.
We'll clear out on Sunday and Monday before rain showers return on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Thanksgiving Thursday should be dry and cooler.