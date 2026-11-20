The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a mostly dry day across South Florida.

The hour-by-hour forecast in South Florida on Friday, Nov. 20. CBS News Miami

We will see a few quick-moving pop-up showers that will drop a few sprinkles, but nothing compared to the rain early this week.

This graphic shows the beach forecast in South Florida on Friday, Nov. 20. CBS News Miami

On Thursday, we saw nearly 5 inches of rain in parts of Broward County.

This graphic shows the forecast on Saturday, Nov. 21. CBS News Miami

The dry conditions Friday will allow for standing floodwaters to recede.

Low cloud cover throughout the day will block a lot of the sun. Our highs across the region will reach the low 80s.

This graphic shows the estimated rainfall in Brevard County over the past 24 hours. CBS News Miami

A low-pressure center moving across the Gulf will push rain showers into South Florida on Saturday afternoon.

We'll clear out on Sunday and Monday before rain showers return on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This graphic shows the forecast for the University of Miami and Virginia Tech game on Saturday. CBS News Miami

Thanksgiving Thursday should be dry and cooler.