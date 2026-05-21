Warm, breezy day ahead across South Florida with some showers possible

A warm and breezy day is ahead in South Florida with a few showers possible on Thursday.

Forecast high temperatures will climb into the upper 80s on Thursday afternoon. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the mid-90s.

The east wind will steer most of the showers and thunderstorms towards the interior and Gulf coast later on Thursday.

The beach forecast in South Florida on Thursday, May 21, 2026. CBS News Miami

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents along our Atlantic beaches due to strong onshore winds, and the UV index is extreme.

There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic waters and the Keys waters.

The boating forecast in South Florida on Thursday, May 21, 2026. CBS News Miami

It will stay breezy in South Florida on Friday with the potential to see some showers and thunderstorms. The highest rain chances will continue to favor the west coast.

Forecast high temperatures remain near 90 degrees.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

This Memorial Day weekend will be hot and steamy with forecast high temperatures soaring to around 90 degrees and feels-like temperatures will be in the mid-90s.

The Memorial Day weekend forecast in South Florida. CBS News Miami

The chance of rain will be about 20-30% with the potential for a few passing showers on the breeze on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The forecast rainfall chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

We are now 11 days from the start of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season. On Thursday, NOAA will release its hurricane season outlook at 11 a.m.

CBS News Miami NEXT Weather meteorologist Nic Merianos will provide an analysis of the NOAA hurricane season forecast on CBSMiami.com.