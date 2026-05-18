Scattered thunderstorms possible in South Florida Monday with breezy, warm conditions continuing

Keep the umbrella handy as the rainy season gets underway with higher rain chances on Monday in South Florida.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in due to plenty of moisture in the area.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

It will be breezy and very warm Monday with forecast high temperatures climbing into the upper 80s. It will feel close to the mid-90s when you factor in the humidity.

The wind will also be increasing out of the east due to an upper level low over the Bahamas and a ridge of high pressure over the Deep South and Gulf creating a tight pressure gradient.

The beach forecast in South Florida on Monday, May 18, 2026. CBS News Miami

The strong onshore breeze is leading to a dangerous high risk of rip currents along our Atlantic beaches. It's not safe to go swimming in the ocean. Small craft should exercise caution over the Atlantic waters and Keys waters due to choppy conditions on the bays and nearshore.

We will remain unsettled Tuesday with the potential for passing storms, especially in the morning through midday. As the east breeze persists, most of the storms will push inland by the afternoon.

The boating forecast in South Florida on Monday, May 18, 2026. CBS News Miami

High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s.

Spotty thunderstorms will develop on Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 80s. The breeze will be lighter. Drier air moves in on Thursday as the chance of rain will be lower.

The rain chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

As we head into the long holiday weekend, temperatures will heat up into the low 90s with scattered thunderstorms possible on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

We are just two weeks away from the start of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season. Tropical development is not expected over the next seven days.