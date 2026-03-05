Risk of showers remains in South Florida but mostly sunny skies expected Thursday

It's going to be warm and breezy in South Florida on Thursday with another chance to see some passing showers.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

High temperatures will climb into the low 80s on Thursday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

The wind will continue to blow in from the east at 10 to 15 mph with some gusts up to 20 mph possible.

The beach forecast in South Florida on March 5, 2026. CBS News Miami

There's another dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. It's not safe to go swimming in the ocean due to the rough surf.

Hazardous boating conditions are continuing, too.

A small craft advisory is in effect for boaters along the Atlantic waters and a small craft advisory for boaters over the Keys waters.

The rain chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

The chance for rain will increase a bit heading into Friday and Saturday due to a surge of moisture that will lead to more scattered showers.

We will stay warm and breezy through the weekend with the potential for more showers on Sunday.