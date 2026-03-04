More showers possible in South Florida on Wednesday afternoon as mild, breezy conditions continue

It was a wet start to the day in portions of South Florida on Wednesday due to passing showers blowing in on the breeze.

It was also a mild start to the day with temperatures in the low 70s, and high temperatures will climb into the low 80s on Wednesday afternoon with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

A few showers will be possible later on Wednesday, but most of the rain will be steered towards the interior and west coast of Florida due to the onshore winds.

The beach forecast in South Florida on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. CBS News Miami

A dangerous high risk of rip currents will continue through Friday evening due to the strong east breeze that will remain in place the rest of the week.

It's not safe to go swimming in the ocean due to the rough, dangerous surf.

We'll be slightly warmer the next few days as we wake up with very mild mornings with temperatures in the low 70s and high temperatures close to the mid-80s during the afternoon.

The chance of rain remains around 20% through Friday with the potential for spotty showers mainly at night and in the morning.

The boating forecast in South Florida on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. CBS News Miami

This weekend, more moisture will raise the rain chances a bit with scattered showers expected on Saturday and Sunday.

We'll stay warm and breezy with high temperatures in the low 80s.

And don't forget – we "Spring Forward" this weekend.

Daylight Saving Time will begin Sunday at 2 a.m., so we'll need to push the clocks ahead by one hour on Saturday night before going to bed.

We'll lose an hour of sleep, but will gain an hour of sunlight in the evenings.