Showers possible in South Florida Tuesday before higher rain chances return later this week

It was a mild Tuesday morning in South Florida with a few showers blowing in on the breeze.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. CBS News Miami

On Tuesday afternoon, high temperatures will warm to around 80 degrees with isolated showers as most of the wet weather will be moving towards the interior and west coast due to the onshore winds.

The gusty breeze is also leading to hazardous beach and boating conditions.

The beach forecast in South Florida on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. CBS News Miami

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches through Friday.

A small craft advisory is in effect for boaters along the Atlantic waters and Keys waters.

The boating forecast in South Florida on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. CBS News Miami

More of the same is expected Wednesday as we wake up with low temperatures in the 70s and high temperatures rising to 80 degrees.

We will stay breezy with spotty showers possible.

The chance of rain will increase on Thursday due to a surge of moisture.

More scattered showers and some storms will be possible, but it won't be a washout.

High temperatures will rise into the low 80s.

The forecast in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Friday and Saturday will be warm and breezy with high temperatures in the low 80s and the potential for passing showers.

The winds will begin to lighten up a bit on Sunday for Easter with only a few showers possible.

High temperatures will remain in the low 80s.