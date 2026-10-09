King tide flooding in South Florida possible Friday but rain chances remain lower

South Florida can expect a dry Friday with plenty of sunshine, but it's going to feel steamy.

Drier air is starting to push into South Florida, so there will still be a chance of seeing a passing shower or two.

It's going to be a hot and humid afternoon in South Florida with a forecast high temperature of about 90 degrees.

Some parts of South Florida could see some king tide flooding on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. CBS News Miami

King tide coastal saltwater flooding is also possible around the times of high tide on Friday.

Rain will return overnight into Saturday morning with some scattered thunderstorms possible.

The breeze is also expected to build throughout the day with the chance of seeing some passing showers and storms.

High temperatures are expected to rise into the low 90s.

The chance of rain is expected to be lower on Sunday with only an isolated thunderstorm or two possible.

High temperatures will remain near 90 degrees.

Lower rain chances continue through the early and middle part of next week.