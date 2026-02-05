South Florida sees more cold weather advisories ahead of another round of tumbling temperatures

South Florida is bracing for another cold front. Ahead of it, residents and visitors woke up to morning temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s.

Scattered showers will move in later on Thursday morning. Highs temperatures will top off in the low 70s during the afternoon hours and then temperatures will tumble throughout the day.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

This cold front will move in quickly, and the rain will move out during the early afternoon hours. Some clouds will linger before the skies clear on Thursday evening and night.

The forecast low temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

The wind will increase and gusts could reach 20 to 25 mph. This gusty breeze will lead to a hazardous beach and boating conditions.

A small craft advisory goes into effect for the Atlantic waters at 1 p.m. and a small craft advisory is already in effect for the Florida Keys. There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches.Low temperatures will fall to the low to mid-40s overnight, and on Friday morning we'll need to bundle up again.

When you factor in the wind chill, it will feel like the upper 30s.

The Cold Weather Advisories in South Florida. CBS News Miami

The National Weather Service has issued a cold weather advisory for inland Broward and inland Miami-Dade counties due to wind chills that could drop to 35 degrees or lower.

The forecast low temperatures in Broward on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. CBS News Miami

It will be cool and breezy Friday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.

The forecast wind chill temperatures in Broward on Friday, Feb. 6. CBS News Miami

This weekend we'll enjoy chilly mornings and pleasant afternoons.

The forecast low temperatures in Broward on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. CBS News Miami

Low temperatures fall to the upper 40s by Saturday morning. Highs will climb to the low 70s Saturday afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

The forecast wind chill temperatures in Miami-Dade on Friday, Feb. 6. CBS News Miami

By Sunday morning, lows will fall to the low 50s.

The forecast low temperatures in South Florida on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. CBS News Miami

The weather will be super for Super Bowl Sunday as highs will be pleasant in the mid 70s. It will be cool in the evening with the 60s.

A warming trend is expected early to middle of next week as highs will rise to the mid to upper 70s.