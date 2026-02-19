Warming trend in South Florida continues Thursday ahead of near-record highs this weekend

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking areas of patchy fog along with mild temperatures Thursday morning.

The densest fog will be possible for inland areas, but patchy to dense fog developed in southern Miami-Dade COunty and the Upper Keys earlier today.

Any fog which does develop should lift by late morning.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Our warming trend continues this afternoon as highs return to the lower to mid-80s with plenty of sunshine.

Dry conditions continue across South Florida for the rest of the workweek and most of the upcoming weekend.

Near-record heat will be possible over the weekend as highs climb to the mid to upper 80s.

The beach forecast in South Florida on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. CBS News Miami

Beachgoers will need to use caution at the coast as there is a high rip current risk in effect for today.

Another cold snap is on the way as a front moves in Saturday night and causes temperatures to tumble for the beginning of next week.

Colder temperatures arrive in South Florida by the start of next week. CBS News Miami

We'll wake up to temperatures in the 50s on Monday morning and only climb to the upper 60s for the afternoon.

The coldest air in our forecast arrives by Tuesday morning when we'll be waking up in the 40s across Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Forecast low temperatures in South Florida on Tuesday, Feb. 24. CBS News Miami

Afternoon highs return to the 70s by the middle of next week.

Rain chances are slim to none with only a 20% isolated shower chance ahead of the cold front on Sunday evening.