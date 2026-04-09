South Florida stays unsettled Thursday as wet, windy conditions remain

Hold onto your umbrella because South Florida is staying unsettled on Thursday as wet and windy weather conditions continue.

Although the rain chances aren't as high as they have been over the past few days, scattered showers and some thunderstorms may produce heavy downpours and could lead to some localized flooding.

The National Weather Service hasn't placed South Florida under a flood watch, but the Weather Prediction Center has placed Broward and Miami-Dade counties under a marginal risk of excessive heavy rainfall (Level 1).

Passing showers were moving across South Florida early Thursday morning.

The chance of rain will be higher late-morning, midday and during the afternoon hours on Thursday with the potential of seeing gusty winds, heavy rain and localized flooding due to a stalled frontal boundary and plenty of moisture.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s on Thursday afternoon due to the clouds and wet weather hanging around.

The windy weather and dangerous surf will keep the risk of rip currents high along the Atlantic beaches on Thursday and through the weekend.

A high surf advisory is in effect for Palm beaches through Friday.

Wind gusts could reach 25 mph or stronger on Thursday.

Small craft advisories are in effect for the Atlantic waters and the Keys waters due to the hazardous marine conditions.

The rain chances decrease on Friday, but spotty showers will be possible.

High temperatures will rise to around 80 degrees.

Drier and breezy conditions are expected this weekend, with high temperatures rising to 80 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

The chance of rain will be very low, with only a small chance of seeing stray showers.