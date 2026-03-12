Record heat, showers possible in South Florida Thursday ahead of wet weekend

Near record-heat is possible in South Florida on Thursday and then rain returns later in the day.

It was a warm start to the day with temperatures mostly in the mid- to upper 70s across South Florid.

Some patchy fog was also reported inland as well.

High temperatures will soar into the mid- to upper 80s Thursday afternoon as winds shift out of the southwest ahead of our next cold front.

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is forecasting a high temperature of 87 degrees in Miami, and the old record is 90 degrees set back in 2022.

The forecast high temperature in Fort Lauderdale is 87 as well, with the record of 91 degrees set back in 1964.

Key West has the highest potential to get close to, tie or break its record with a forecast high of 85 degrees. The old record of 86 degrees was set in 1881.

When you factor in the humidity, it will be like it's in the low to mid-90s on Thursday afternoon.

As a shortwave trough sweeps through later in the day on Thursday, some rain will move in and bring a little relief to the region during the afternoon hours. Spotty showers will develop, and some downpours are possible.

The chance for rain is even higher on Friday as scattered showers and thunderstorms develop on and off during the day.

It will not be as hot, however, due to the wet weather and clouds.

High temperatures will climb into the low 80s.

The wet and unsettled weather pattern will continue through Saturday and Sunday. Keep the umbrella handy as more widespread showers and storms will be possible.

High temperatures will remain in the 80s.

It will then be cooler by early next week as low temperatures fall into the upper 60s on St. Patrick's Day and highs will remain pleasant in the mid-70s.

It will be even cooler by Wednesday morning with lows dropping into the low 60s.