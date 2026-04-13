South Florida to see mostly sunny skies Monday as dangerous beach conditions continue

It's been a breezy, mild start to the new workweek across South Florida.

And while the weather is pleasant, dangerous conditions remain at the beach and on the water.

The rip current forecast in South Florida through Thursday, April 16, 2026. CBS News Miami

The strong onshore winds will continue to lead to coastal concerns with a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches through Tuesday evening.

The beach forecast in South Florida on Monday, April, 13, 2026. CBS News Miami

A small craft advisory is in effect for the Atlantic waters and the Keys waters through Monday evening due to hazardous marine conditions.

The boating forecast in South Florida on Monday, April 13, 2026. CBS News Miami

High temperatures in South Florida will climb into the low 80s on Monday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

The chance of rain is low, with only isolated showers possible on the breeze.

South Florida will stay breezy and seasonable with high temperatures near normal in the low 80s through midweek.

The forecast in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

We will also enjoy mainly dry weather for the rest of the week courtesy of high pressure.

The east winds will lighten up later this week and through the weekend as the temperatures begin to heat up.

High temperatures will soar to the mid- to upper 80s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.