South Florida king tides peak Tuesday continuing risk of coastal flooding from Fort Lauderdale to Miami

A CBS News Miami NEXT Weather Alert remains in effect across South Florida through Wednesday due to a combination of king tides, strong onshore winds and periods of heavy rain.

A CBS News Miami NEXT Weather Alert continues in South Florida through Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. CBS News Miami

The highest tides are expected on Tuesday morning, and a coastal flood warning is in effect due to the potential for moderate to major coastal flooding around the time of high tide.

This graphic shows the times of high tide in South Florida on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. CBS News Miami

The high tide in Fort Lauderdale takes place at 10:21 a.m.

In Miami, the high tide takes place at 10:07 a.m.

The high tide takes place in Key West at 11:57 a.m.

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is urging residents not to drive, walk or wade through the saltwater flooding.

The saltwater is corrosive to vehicles.

This graphic shows the wind advisories in South Florida on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. CBS News Miami

A wind advisory remains in effect due to the sustained winds out of the northeast at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, especially along the coast.

In addition, scattered gusty downpours will be sweeping in on the breeze on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This graphic shows the risk of street flooding in South Florida on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. CBS News Miami

South Florida is under a Level 1 risk of excessive heavy rainfall and street flooding.

The windy weather is leading to hazardous boating and beach conditions. A gale warning is in effect through Tuesday night due to northeast winds around 30 knots and peak seas of 12 to 15 feet.

This graphic shows the marine advisories in South Florida on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. CBS News Miami

A small craft advisory is in effect through Wednesday due to northeast winds of 20 to 25 knots with gusts of 30 to 35 knots.

There is also a dangerous high risk of rip currents along our Atlantic beach. It's not safe to go swimming in the ocean.

This graphic shows the beach conditions in South Florida on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. CBS News Miami

High temperatures will remain in the low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday due to clouds and wet weather.

The winds will begin to lighten up slightly on Wednesday, but it will stay breezy with some passing showers.

Later in the week and into the weekend, the chance of rain decreases with spotty showers possible through Halloween weekend.

This graphic shows some of the weather alerts in effect along the South Florida coast on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. CBS News Miami

Low temperatures will continue in the mid- to upper 70s, and high temperatures will stay in the mid-80s.

This weekend we will "fall back" as Daylight Saving Time ends and we turn the clocks back an hour on Sunday at 2 a.m.