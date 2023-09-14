South Florida weather forecast: Hot with afternoon storms possible

MIAMI -- Miami could set another high temperature record on Thursday as the sweltering weather sticks around for another day.

CBS News Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said the mercury could top out at 94 degrees, which would be one degree higher than the record of 93 degrees that was set in 2009.

"It's going to be sizzling today," Gonzalez said.

Scattered afternoon and evening storms could pop up during the afternoon and heavy downpours could occur during the evening rush hour, according to Gonzalez.