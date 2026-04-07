NEXT Weather Alert day issued as heavy rain leads to flood threat in South Florida

The NEXT Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert in effect for Tuesday due to the potential for flooding in the metro areas for Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

A NEXT Weather Alert day is in effect across South Florida due to the threat of flooding as heavy rain moves through on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. CBS News Miami

The flood watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday due to the potential for flooding from heavy downpours.

A flood watch was issued for parts of South Florida until 10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. CBS News Miami

Widespread rain totals could range from 1-3 inches with isolated totals up to 6 inches.

Multiple rounds of rain are in the forecast for Tuesday with widespread showers and storms starting before sunrise and lasting through around 10 a.m.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat in South Florida on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. CBS News Miami

This could lead to a tricky morning commute and drop off for school.

A break in the rain arrives for midday before another round of showers and thunderstorms develops Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

Heavy downpours along with saturated ground from morning showers could lead to flooding in poor drainage areas along with urban areas.

The forecast high temperatures and rainfall chances in South Florida on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. CBS News Miami

More rain is on the way for Wednesday as a minor flood risk will continue across the metro areas of Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Drier air begins to arrive for the back half of the workweek and weekend.

Breezier conditions return on Wednesday and will create hazardous conditions at the coast, including a high rip current risk for beachgoers and small craft advisories for boaters.

Afternoon high temperatures will peak around 80 degrees for Tuesday, the rest of the workweek, and the upcoming weekend.