South Florida enjoys a fantastic Sunday start, with rain chances dropping to start the week

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a spectacular start to your Sunday Funday.

We've got plenty of blue skies and sun for the next few hours. Real temperatures will top out in the low 90s. High humidity plus those real temperatures will create "feels like" temperatures in the upper 90s across most of South Florida.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

Additionally, we'll see triple-digit heat indices in Miami, Doral, Hialeah, Marathon, and Key West.

CBS News Miami

It's a perfect morning and early afternoon on our beaches. There's a low rip current risk and moderate UV index. There are no alerts for boaters in any of our waterways.

CBS News Miami

Due to a late-season Saharan Dust blast, we'll see rain chances drop on Monday and Tuesday. The rainy season returns on Wednesday and rolls through the end of the week.