South Florida weather: Cooler air will arrive to ring in 2024

MIAMI -- South Florida will close out 2023 with a blast of dry, cold air that is expected to arrive on New Year's Eve.

CBS News Miami meteorologist Dave Warren said the cooler air will come from a breeze that will slide down the Florida peninsula toward the end of the weekend.

The forecast for Friday. CBS News Miami

"The temperatures will be changing over the next few days," he said. "A chill in the air is expected."

Friday will be mainly dry with high temperatures expected to top out in the lower 70s before dropping to the low- to mid-60s during the overnight.

The wind will come from the northwest as colder air arrives Sunday, dropping the mercury to the low 50s. The high temperature on New Year's Eve will top out in the low 70s before plunging to the low- to mid-50s as 2023 gives way to 2024, Warren said.

"Sunday night into Monday morning is when you get the cold air coming in," he said, adding that it will be mostly dry and clear skies