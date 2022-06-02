South Florida Water Management District preparing for potential impacts from Agatha

DAVIE – As hurricane season gets underway, the South Florida Water Management District is preparing for potential impacts from the remnants Agatha.

"I don't think it's a surprise to anyone that in the first day of hurricane season we are staring down at a storm heading our way," said Randy Smith.

Smith, who is with the South Florida Water Management District, says if the latest storm is any indication of what hurricane season will be like we are in trouble, and as a result aren't taking any chances.

"It's not going to be a big wind event; it's going to be a very, very wet system. So, what we're doing for that is starting tonight and all through tomorrow morning, we'll start lowering the water levels," added Smith.

Early projections say system could bring anywhere from 3-7 inches of rain fall to the area. And, with the ground already saturated and area canals nearly full, releasing water will help decrease flooding chances. But Smith says that's not all they're doing.

"We basically send staff out to the pump station, and they will ride out the event in the pump station, they're hurricane hardened," said Smith, referring the pump station's ability to withstand a storm. "They'll be working in shifts of 24 hours if possible or at least until the event end and its safe for other people to get out there and provide relief."

Officials are also asking for the community's help. They say part of the process of preventing flooding is making sure area drains are clear. So, they are asking residents to report drain clogs before the storm so they can come out and remove the debris.