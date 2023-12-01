South Florida warms up over weekend before cold front arrives next week

MIAMI - The first of December marks the first day of meteorological winter but it will not feel like winter across South Florida as we are warming into the weekend.

It was a a milder start across South Florida with low to mid 70s along the coast.

The warming trend continues Friday with an east breeze in place. Highs climb to the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. The rain chance is low but some stray showers may develop.

Near record heat is possible this weekend as highs soar to the upper 80s.

On Saturday the CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is forecasting a high of 86 degrees, which would tie the current record temp set back in 1981. A few showers will be possible.

It will be even warmer on Sunday with a forecast high of 87 degrees and the old record is 89 degrees. Spotty showers will be possible on Sunday.

We stay warm through Monday before our next cold front moves in. Monday highs will be near the mid-80s. By Tuesday temperatures will be more seasonable with highs near 80 degrees. On Wednesday lows will fall to the 60s with highs in the upper 70s. By next Thursday it will be chilly with lows in the upper 50s and highs will only climb to the mid-70s.