South Florida warms to near 80 degrees before next front arrives

By Dave Warren

MIAMI - Warm temperatures return to South Florida ahead of a cold front which will arrive by the start of the weekend.

A brief shower is possible very early Saturday with much of the area seeing rain chances ending before 7 a.m. The clouds may linger a bit but otherwise, a nice weekend is expected with warm sunshine and low humidity.

Friday temperatures will be near 80 degrees with a stronger southwest breeze. A small craft advisory is in effect off the Atlantic coast but is not in effect for the Keys. The humidity increases slightly ahead of a front arriving overnight.

Showers will move quickly through the area early Saturday starting in Broward close to 3 a.m. before moving south through Miam-Dade by 5 a.m. The Keys see a shower between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. before we clear out by the afternoon.

Cool air settles in Sunday with lows in the lower 50s along with a breeze making for a brief chill. Warmer weather gradually works its way back into the area next week.

Dave Warren
Dave Warren is an AMS certified meteorologist with nearly 20 years of forecasting experience, a strong science background and skilled on the most up-to-date computer weather systems. He joined CBS4 News in November 2016.

First published on February 23, 2024 / 8:40 AM EST

