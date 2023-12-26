South Florida warms to the 80s ahead of late week cool down

Afternoon warm up NEXT Weather

MIAMI - The wet conditions that we've dealt with since Christmas afternoon will continue to improve on Tuesday as drier air begins to move in.

After the morning, expect much drier weather by the afternoon and even some sunshine set to peek through. It will be a warm one with highs expected to reach into the 80s for the first time in over two weeks.

Wednesday will be another dry day as we lie in between two systems. Our next big weather maker will arrive Thursday, as a cold front sinks south into Florida. This will bring us a chilly rain Thursday before clearing the area by Thursday evening. In its wake, expect dry but very chilly conditions to return. In fact, this front will bring us the coldest air we've felt all season just in time for the end of the year.



Friday through New Year's Day will be dry, but much cooler than average. Highs will only warm into the 60s for most of Friday through Monday. Morning lows Saturday through Monday will be in the low 50s across the coast, with the first 40s of the year anticipated for our inland areas. Bundle up!

By NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman