South Florida Venezuelans rally to help families after deadly back-to-back earthquakes

For many Venezuelans living in South Florida, the devastation caused by the recent earthquakes in Venezuela is deeply personal. With loved ones still in the country and communication lines disrupted, community members are anxiously waiting for news while organizing relief efforts from thousands of miles away.

At Sabor Venezolano in Doral, residents are collecting food, clothing, and other essential supplies to send to those affected by the disaster.

Cristian Kuffaty and Ashley Abarca, who helped organize the donation drive, said their families remain in Venezuela.

"My family, they all live in Venezuela now," Abarca said.

Kuffaty described the initial fear he felt when he was unable to contact his relatives following the earthquake.

"I called them because I didn't know anything about them," he said. "I was desperate."

While Kuffaty was eventually able to reach his family and receive reassuring news, Abarca continues to face uncertainty, noting that power outages and a lack of internet have left her family unreachable. She also expressed concern about structural damage to residential buildings.

Roberto Marrero, a former Venezuelan political prisoner who returned to his home country earlier this month, described the atmosphere in Caracas as one of fear and uncertainty.

"We are afraid. We are sad," Marrero said. "I have friends who lost everything yesterday."

Speaking with CBS News Miami from Venezuela, Marrero said residents continue to experience aftershocks.

"Five minutes ago we felt a replica," he said, referring to another tremor.

Despite the destruction, Marrero remains optimistic about the country's future.

"The good news is Maduro is not running the country, and we can receive help from other countries," he said. "And we have a friendship with the United States."

That sentiment is shared by volunteers at Sabor Venezolano, who continue to gather donations for those who lost so much.

"Our hearts are there," one volunteer said. "If we can't be with them, at least we can help them."