South Florida sweater weather continues, warmer this weekend

MIAMI - Our sweater weather continues. A chilly start to Wednesday with temperatures mostly in the low to mid-50s across South Florida.

It is still breezy but the wind will begin to decrease later in the day. The afternoon will be pleasant with highs in the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday night, lows fall to the upper 50s.

South Florida warm up NEXT Weather

Highs will be in the mid-70s on Thursday. Friday morning we'll wake up with the low 60s and highs rise to the upper 70s.

The warming trend continues into the weekend. Lows in the upper 60s on Saturday morning and Saturday afternoon highs will be near 80. Super weather is expected for Super Bowl Sunday with plenty of sunshine and a forecast high of 80 degrees with mainly dry conditions.