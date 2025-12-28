Warm and dry Sunday for South Florida, bringing wonderful weather for tailgating, outdoor activities

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking another warm, dry day across all of South Florida.

There's a 0% chance of rain with temperatures in the high 70s to low 80s. Clear, blue skies and the sunshine will lead to a wonderful day for outdoor activities, including the beach.

The weather will be perfect for tailgating at Hard Rock Stadium before the final Miami Dolphins home game of the season. There will be lots of sun and dry conditions during the game.

As South Florida approaches New Year's, a cold front will drop down, bringing with it colder temperatures. As the clock rings in the New Year, temperatures will reach the upper 50s. When we wake up on New Year's Day, South Florida will encounter temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

South Florida will rebound by next week to normal temperatures in the upper 70s.