Spotty showers to roll across Sunday, with warmer temperatures returning to South Florida

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking some spotty rain showers to start your Sunday morning.

The rainstorms are rolling across the Everglades, but most of the showers are drying out before reaching the metroplex. There is a small chance of some spotty rain showers later Sunday afternoon.

Our morning started a few degrees warmer than the last few days. South Florida will add about 15 to 20 degrees to those temperatures as the sun warms up the area, with a high of 82 in Homestead.

The next seven days include above-normal temperatures and slight rain chances.