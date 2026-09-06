South Florida to see storms roll in Sunday afternoon

The Next Weather Team is tracking a stormy afternoon on this holiday Sunday.

The morning starts out nice and dry in the metroplex. We will see some scattered storms moving through the upper Keys just after sunrise.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

Scattered showers will roll through both Miami-Dade and Broward counties starting at noon and running through the early evening hours. Real temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low 90s. High humidity will push the "feels like" temperatures into the upper 90s, with some areas in Miami hitting the triple digits.

The rain and storms will help to cool some neighborhoods down.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

If you're heading to the beach to enjoy the holiday weekend, you'll need to time your visit to avoid the storms. Once you're there, you can dive in and cool down. There's a low rip current risk.

It's another nice day out on the water for boaters. There are no alerts in either the Atlantic or Keys waterways.

CBS News Miami

Labor Day will be soggy this year. Monday morning will be sunny and dry. Storms will build starting at noon and roll through the evening hours. You will want to make some interior plans for the evening hours.

The next seven days will be stormy. None of the days will be a washout, but there will be scattered storms every day.