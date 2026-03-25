Another beautiful day expected in South Florida before rain chances increase late week

It was another cool start to the day across South Florida on Wednesday morning, with temperatures in the 60s reported in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

A few inland areas also saw temperatures in the upper 50s, while it was milder in the Florida Keys with temperatures in the low 70s.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Some patchy dense fog also formed across inland areas that reduced visibility in some spots.

A dry, warm Wednesday is ahead with temperatures climbing into the low 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

The beach forecast in South Florida on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. CBS News Miami

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches, and the UV index will be very high.

There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic waters or the Keys waters.

The boating forecast in South Florida on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. CBS News Miami

On Thursday morning it will be a bit milder with low temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

High temperatures will remain warm in the low 80s.The chance of rain stays low, but stray showers will be possible on Thursday.

The humidity tracker in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

A few showers can also be expected on Friday with high temperatures in the low 80s.

The rain chances will rise this weekend as our next cold front brings more moisture to South Florida.

The rain chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Spotty showers will develop on Saturday with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Sunday will be soggy and breezy with more scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 70s courtesy of the cold front.