Plenty of sunshine, warm temperatures to lead to terrific Tuesday across South Florida

It was a cool start to the day in South Florida on Tuesday morning with temperatures mostly in the low to mid-60s across Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Some inland areas dropped to the upper 50s.

It was also a comfortable morning for the Florida Keys with temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s.

Some patchy inland fog was also possible, mainly across the interior and over on the southwestern coast of Florida.

We're expected to warm up into the low 80s on Tuesday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. CBS News Miami

High pressure will provide a very dry, stable atmosphere and we'll enjoy another dry day across South Florida.

There is an enhanced fire risk across the interior this afternoon due to the ongoing drought, dry conditions and minimum relative humidity values drop between 30% and 35%.

The fire weather risk in South Florida on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. CBS News Miami

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches, but the UV index is very high today.

The beach forecast in South Florida on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. CBS News Miami

There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic waters or the Keys waters.

The boating forecast in South Florida on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. CBS News Miami

Wednesday morning will be cool again, with low temperatures dropping into the low 60s and upper 50s.

High temperatures will climb into the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

A frontal boundary will stall to our north and bring wet weather to central and northern Florida.

Although the chance of rain stays low for us here in South Florida, stray showers will be possible.

The rain chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

On Thursday we'll wake up with comfortable cool temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s and highs remain warm and near normal in the low 80s.

The east breeze could carry in a few isolated showers.

The chance of rain begins to increase a little on Friday with spotty showers in the forecast through Saturday.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Our next front will bring more moisture and enhance our rain chances this weekend.

The breeze builds on Sunday with the potential for more showers and storms.

Temperatures will drop slightly with highs in the upper 70s Sunday into Monday.