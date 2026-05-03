South Florida neighbors demand speed enforcement, prevention a week after deadly crash

It's been a week since a deadly crash unfolded along 135th street near Opa-locka and neighbors are still cleaning up the mess and assessing the damage, until this is cleaned up, it's a reminder of the deadly crash every time they walk outside.

"I'm developing PTSD here. It doesn't go away," said Carlos Tapanes.

Tapanes' camera continues to capture cars whizzing by his house since this fatal crash a week ago, and he's worried the next time he hears that noise, another crash will happen.

"It's making the pillars of the community leave the community," he said

New security camera footage shows the collision in front of Tapanes' house, sending debris flying.

"I'm even scared to be out here. It comes all back. I haven't bought any new cars. I'm not gonna put any cars here I'm gonna put them in the back," he said.

Tapanes wants new speed enforcement and prevention tools installed on 135th street. Investigators haven't said what caused the crash.

"Patrol the neighborhood. Set up some kind of bumps on the road," he said.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said the crash ejected a man from the car. Tapanes is still processing that he saw a dead body in front of his house. The skid marks are still there. Glass, and debris is still all over his yard.

"This is a new level of destruction," Tapanes said.

A neighbor didn't want to talk on camera but showed us this photo of a crash on this same lot two years ago where a truck was flipped over. The damage is still visible on the side of the house. These neighbors also had two cars totaled in last week's crash.

CBS News Miami has reached out to the miami Dade Sheriff's and the county department of public works and transportation, asking if any changes will be made. CBS News Miami is still waiting on a response.

Tapanes says he's spoken to police and met with a county commissioner's office about this issue.