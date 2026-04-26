Fatal Miami-Dade crash on 135th Street leaves 1 dead, 2 critically injured, neighbors traumatized

The sound of screeching tires echoed down 135th Street, captured by Carlos Tapanes' home security camera—until it suddenly went silent. Moments later, Tapanes ran outside to a chaotic scene: a car engulfed in flames, debris strewn across the road, and the aftermath of a violent crash.

"I heard the crash—the sounds, the glass breaking. As soon as I heard it, I knew what had happened," Tapanes recalled. He said his house camera was disabled right before it could record the collision, but what he saw firsthand was unforgettable. "I actually tripped over it—I didn't realize it was there because it was so close to my doorstep."

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, a speeding vehicle struck several parked cars, leaving skid marks and wreckage in front of multiple homes. The crash ejected the driver, a man who died at the scene. Two women in the car were transported to the hospital and remain in critical condition. Investigators are still working to determine what led to the deadly incident.

Meanwhile, neighbors are left cleaning up the aftermath. Some say this is not the first time cars have been destroyed in their front yards. "This time, unfortunately, lives were lost," said one neighbor, who asked not to be identified. He explained that the two cars currently parked outside were already replacements from a previous crash at the same location.

"Both of these cars have been replaced twice, and there have been other cars totaled by speeding on 135th," the neighbor added.

Tapanes is grateful he wasn't injured, though his father's car was not so fortunate. "He saved my life again. If my dad's car hadn't been there to slow that car down, who knows if it would have crashed into my house," Tapanes said.

The medical examiner responded to the scene, with the entire block taped off as authorities investigated. Tapanes says the traumatic sights and sounds still haunt him.

"No one should ever have to experience waking up and seeing a dead body in front of their house," he said.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office has not released the names of the man who died or the women who were injured in the crash.