South Florida showers around through mid-day, highs in low 70s

MIAMI - Showers will move through South Florida and the Keys on Friday with the highest chances for rain expected through the middle of the day. The rain will not be too heavy but an area of steady rain is expected to push north through the area throughout the day.

Temperatures will be held down by the rain and clouds, barely climbing above 70 degrees. The chance of rain will diminish a bit on Friday evening but will not be taken out of the forecast.

Saturday and Sunday will see much warmer temperatures with a southern breeze and more sunshine. An area of rain showers will push north through the area early Saturday before rain chances drop by the afternoon. Highs will push above 80 degrees on both days with a good deal of sunshine.

As the warm humid air moves into the area it sets the stage for a patchy fog to develop overnight. Sunday morning will see fog over the interior spread east into the metro area. This will keep temperatures from warming up for about an hour or two before it burns off.

Sunday night a front approaches the area and will trigger a few showers overnight. By Monday morning the showers push through and out of the area as a cooler breeze develops for the holiday. Highs will be about 10 degrees cooler at about 70 degrees. The breeze will keep it feeling cooler all day before diminishing at night.

Seasonably mild weather is expected next week with rain chances each day. Showers will be moving with an ocean breeze.