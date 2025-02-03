Watch CBS News
Local News

South Florida shoppers brace for possible price increases if tariffs take effect

By Joan Murray

/ CBS Miami

How could tariffs affect South Floridians?
How could tariffs affect South Floridians? 02:51

FORT LAUDERDALE - South Florida shoppers like Rafiqul Islam are feeling the strain on their grocery budgets and are bracing for possible price increases if new tariffs take effect.

"I used to spend $100 a week. Now I'm paying $130 for a week of groceries," Islam said.

President Donald Trump has proposed a 25% tariff on food and goods imported from Mexico, a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and a 10% tariff on Chinese-made products. However, on Monday, he announced a one-month delay on the tariffs after Mexico and Canada agreed to cooperate in combating illegal drug trafficking and immigration.

Nova Southeastern University economics professor Albert Williams called the delay a strategic move. He said the president is using the threat of tariffs as a negotiation tool.

"It's political pressure," Williams said. "You kick the can down the road and more negotiations can take place."

For small business owners like Amber Cribari, who recently opened a salon, the president's approach makes sense.

"He wants everyone to play a part the right way," Cribari said. "It builds structure."

Joan Murray
joan-murray.jpg

Joan Murray is an award-winning reporter who joined CBS Miami in August 2001, shortly before the 9/11 terror attacks. She was among the first to report the South Florida connection to the terrorists.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.