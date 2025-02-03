South Florida shoppers brace for possible price increases if tariffs take effect

FORT LAUDERDALE - South Florida shoppers like Rafiqul Islam are feeling the strain on their grocery budgets and are bracing for possible price increases if new tariffs take effect.

"I used to spend $100 a week. Now I'm paying $130 for a week of groceries," Islam said.

President Donald Trump has proposed a 25% tariff on food and goods imported from Mexico, a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and a 10% tariff on Chinese-made products. However, on Monday, he announced a one-month delay on the tariffs after Mexico and Canada agreed to cooperate in combating illegal drug trafficking and immigration.

Nova Southeastern University economics professor Albert Williams called the delay a strategic move. He said the president is using the threat of tariffs as a negotiation tool.

"It's political pressure," Williams said. "You kick the can down the road and more negotiations can take place."

For small business owners like Amber Cribari, who recently opened a salon, the president's approach makes sense.

"He wants everyone to play a part the right way," Cribari said. "It builds structure."