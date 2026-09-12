Scattered showers expected across South Florida this weekend

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking scattered showers across South Florida for this weekend. We're starting out nice and dry, but we'll see storms firing up late morning and running through the early afternoon hours.

CBS News Miami

Most of the rain is shifting away from the morning hours toward the mid-to-late afternoon and early evening. The scattered showers will have some heavy, isolated downpours.

CBS News Miami

Real temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s today. But when we add in the high humidity, we'll see "feels like" temperatures in the upper 90s.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

Our rainy season has returned with a vengeance, which is helpful in ending the persistent drought. We'll see rain every day for the next week.