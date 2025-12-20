Warm and dry weekend for South Florida, as rain chances stay at or above 0% for Saturday, Sunday

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a warm, dry weekend across South Florida. Rain chances for the region are at or just above 0% for Saturday and Sunday.

South Florida will have clear blue skies and lots of sun throughout the day, which will lead to high temperatures in the low 80s in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties. Monroe County will stay in the upper 70s.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be a gift for everyone, as South Florida will see temperatures in the upper 70s with lots of sun.