South Florida sandbag distribution starts Tuesday

City of North Miami Beach:

Distribution will occur at City of North Miami Beach Fleet Maintenance Building, 1965 NE 151 St. in

North Miami Beach, FL 33162

Nov. 8

12p.m. - 6 p.m.

Nov. 9

7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

*NMB residents must show a valid ID upon arrival to collect up to 4 sandbags per household.

Deerfield Beach:

Sandbags Available for Deerfield Beach Residents

A hurricane watch is currently in place for Broward County. The city will give out sandbags, details below. Also, please take a look at the map below for pickup instructions. A detour will be in place to make traffic run effectively.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

210 Goolsby Blvd in Deerfield Beach

Limit: 10 bags per household

*You must show proof of Deerfield Beach residency: (Driver's license, state issue ID, utility bill, etc.).

Pompano Beach:

1660 NE 10 St. (Across the street from Pompano Beach Airpark)

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The sandbags are free for Pompano Beach residents with a maximum of 10 bags per household. Proof of residency will be required.

The sandbags will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis while supplies last.

Fort Lauderdale:

To aid in preparation for the upcoming storm, Fort Lauderdale will be distributing sandbags at Mills Pond Park (2201 NW 9 Ave.) beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Bags will be limited to six per car (while supplies last). Proof of City of Fort Lauderdale residency is required. Please bring your own shovel.

(City staff recommends sandbags only for the tidal-influenced, coastal communities at this time.)

City of Miami:

Little Haiti Park, Grapeland Park and Douglas Park.

Distributing sandbags Tuesday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

City of Sunny Isles Beach:

Sandbags will be available to pick up under the William Lehman Causeway, 19160 Collins Ave.

* Sunny Isles Beach Resident ID cardholders